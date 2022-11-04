Second arrest made in Robeson County death investigation: Sheriff’s Office

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested a second suspect in connection to the death of a St. Pauls man Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.

Shane Michael Britt, 26, of Lumberton was arrested Thursday evening and is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Britt at a home on Warwick Mill Road In Lumberton, N.C.

Jordan Floyd, 25, of Lumberton was arrested Wednesday night and is being charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Floyd was found in a wooded area behind Hobby Lobby in Lumberton by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting appears to be related to other weapon violations that happened in the St. Pauls area that same night.

Investigators also recovered two weapons during Floyd’s arrest.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations assisted with the investigation.

Both men are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

