Pedestrian critically injured in Green Sea crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person is fighting for their life after being hit by a car in Green Sea Thursday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue said a car hit a pedestrian near Sandy Bluff Road and Alpine Drive around 8:40 p.m.

Crews blocked off several lanes of traffic and it’s unclear if the road is open Friday morning.

HCFR said Tabor City Fire Department assisted.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

