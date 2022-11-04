Submit a Tip
Pedestrian critically injured in Green Sea crash(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person is fighting for their life after being hit by a car in Green Sea Thursday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue said a car hit a pedestrian near Sandy Bluff Road and Alpine Drive around 8:40 p.m.

Crews blocked off several lanes of traffic and it’s unclear if the road is open Friday morning.

HCFR said Tabor City Fire Department assisted.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

