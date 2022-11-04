Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream to open location on new Surfside Beach Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A familiar business will be part of the new Surfside Beach Pier.

Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream announced Friday that it will open a location on the pier, which is still under construction.

The Town of Surfside Beach also confirmed the news, saying that it entered into a 10-year agreement with the owners.

“We hope that Painter’s at the Pier will be a staple of the local community and an active part of continuing our area’s growth as the premier beach destination for decades to come,” read a statement from Painter’s.

