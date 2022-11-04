Marion County grand jury indicts 6 in criminal conspiracy case, including county councilman

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee councilman has been suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster after being indicted in a criminal case.

The governor’s office said Friday that Marion County councilman Oscar Foxworth, 34, is suspended “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”

The executive order suspending Foxworth states he was indicted on one count of receiving goods or services fraudulently obtained and criminal conspiracy.

According to the State Law Enforcement Division, Foxworth was one of six men arrested and charged in the case.

Documents show 28-year-old Johnathan Hewitt of Fork was indicted for one count of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Four other people were indicted for one count of receiving goods or services fraudulently obtained and one count of criminal conspiracy:

Leon Woodbury, 59, of Mullins

Liston Dykes II, 42, or Marion

Alvin Hayes, 49, of Mullins

Anthony Graves, 53, of Marion

The indictments don’t go into detail about the allegations but show the suspected crimes took place between March 10, 2021 and Sept. 16, 2021.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Marion Police Department.

The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Marion County Administrator Tim Harper told WMBF News that Foxworth has been on the Marion County Council since Jan. 10, 2017.

He said that at this time the county does not have a comment on the case.

