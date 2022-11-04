Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies, missing son presumed dead

Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going missing in October. (Source: WTOC)
By WRDW Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A Georgia family has suffered several tragic losses just in the last month.

WRDW reports Henry Moss Jr. lost his father this week in a hit-and-run crash near Highway 23.

Burke County sheriff’s deputies said they found 61-year-old Henry Dale “Bubba” Moss Sr. dead early Wednesday morning.

Earlier this week, the Chatham County Police Department said investigators believed Moss Jr.’s 20-month-old son, Quinton, is dead after he went missing in October.

Authorities said they have launched an extensive search operation for the boy’s remains in a landfill, where they believe his body ended up after being placed in a dumpster.

According to officials, Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, remains a suspect in the boy’s death while the investigation remains ongoing.

Between these incidents, the Moss family reported that Moss Jr.’s mother died last week.

“To say that my family has been through it in the past month would be an understatement,” Kaylyn Clifton, a relative, wrote on social media.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report
Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach (Source: WMBF News)
Wild Water & Wheels to close, owner confirms
Barricaded person in North Myrtle Beach had outstanding warrants for domestic violence, unlawful communication
Christopher George Boone
Myrtle Beach man caught, jailed for stealing from Horry County Solid Waste Authority

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Florence County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
VIDEO: Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school; SCHP investigating
.
VIDEO: Broadway at the Beach annual tree-lighting kicks off Saturday
.
VIDEO: Andrew Dockery weather outlook Nov. 3
.
VIDEO: Coroner identifies Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school