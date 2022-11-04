The Long Bay Symphony’s 2nd installment of their Masterworks Series is called: Native Voices

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This concert Features pianist Philip Powell.

Music often consciously speaks in the voice of a composer’s homeland.

Antonin Dvorák echoes the spirit of his Czech heritage in all of his works, most notably in the popular Slavonic Dance No. 1. William Grant Still, considered the “Dean” of African American composers, merged his own musical heritage with the mainstream symphonic world; Wood Notes (a set of musical images from Still’s birthplace of Woodville, Mississippi) beautifully illustrates this blend of American popular and classical styles.

Armenian-American composer Richard Yardumian recalls the folk songs and religious melodies from childhood in his Armenian Suite.

Despite his more cosmopolitan, Western-European orientation, Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s undeniable Russian spirit shows forth in the use and treatment of folk tunes in his popular Piano Concerto No. 1.

