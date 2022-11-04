Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Lake City High School announces plans to honor student hit, killed while walking to school

(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City High School has announced plans to honor and remember a 15-year-old student who was killed in a crash earlier this week.

A vigil will be held Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at the school in honor of Ja’Quan Cortez, who was struck by a truck while walking to school on Highway 378 early Wednesday.

Cortez, a ninth-grade student at LCHS, was called “a nice and well-mannered young man who excelled in art” by LCHS Principal Terrell Fleming in a statement provided Thursday.

Sunday’s vigil will take place at the school’s track, according to an announcement from Florence School District Three. Those attending the vigil are asked to bring “small, battery-operated candles.”

A balloon release in Cortez’s memory will also be held at the track on Monday at 3 p.m.

Both events are open to the public.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded person in North Myrtle Beach had outstanding warrants for domestic violence, unlawful communication
Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report
Christopher George Boone
Myrtle Beach man caught, jailed for stealing from Horry County Solid Waste Authority
Stacey Lorraine Fry, 54, was jailed under a $3500 bond.
Woman charged after deputies say she was impaired, naked, sitting in chair in front yard yelling

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Woman continues 'Walking' to End Alzheimer’s after husband passes from dementia
HIGHLIGHTS: Coastal Carolina beats App State, 35-28
5 hurt celebrating Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachain State
5 hurt celebrating Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachian State
Grayson McCall helped lead Coastal Carolina to a win over Appalachian State on Thursday
Coastal Carolina beats App State 35-28, moves atop Sun Belt