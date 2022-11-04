Lake City High School announces plans to honor student hit, killed while walking to school

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City High School has announced plans to honor and remember a 15-year-old student who was killed in a crash earlier this week.

A vigil will be held Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at the school in honor of Ja’Quan Cortez, who was struck by a truck while walking to school on Highway 378 early Wednesday.

Cortez, a ninth-grade student at LCHS, was called “a nice and well-mannered young man who excelled in art” by LCHS Principal Terrell Fleming in a statement provided Thursday.

Sunday’s vigil will take place at the school’s track, according to an announcement from Florence School District Three. Those attending the vigil are asked to bring “small, battery-operated candles.”

A balloon release in Cortez’s memory will also be held at the track on Monday at 3 p.m.

Both events are open to the public.

