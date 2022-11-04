Horry County parents request for cameras inside special education classrooms amid abuse allegations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County community is stunned after learning of abuse allegations laid out this week of two educators within Horry County Schools.

Ocean Bay Elementary School Special Education Teacher Grace McColgan, is accused of abusing several of her students, according to police records.

Investigators said, the school’s principal, Rebecca Shroyer, is accused of not reporting the incidents.

After the educators’ bond hearing this week, parents like Lisa Wilcox are wanting cameras inside special education classrooms after these allegations.

“So, the cameras would definitely help, but that’s our band-aid,” said Wilcox. “So, we definitely need a band-aid, we need something in the interim.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report

Sarah Pope, CEO of SOS Care, who also has been in this situation with her son, said this is not the first time something like this incident at Ocean Bay Elementary has happened.

“We’ve been asking for that to happen for over a decade because this isn’t the first time something like this has happened to a child in a self-contained, classroom,” said Pope. “And so, I don’t know what the problem is that it couldn’t be installed.”

Horry County Schools said currently, there are no security cameras inside special education classrooms.

Wilcox said other parents like her think the cameras are a step in the right direction, but not the entire solution.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.