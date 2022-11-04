Submit a Tip
The Horry County Literacy Council is inspiring the lives of youth, adults, and everyone in between

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -

The Horry County Literacy Council is improving the lives of youth, adults, and families by teaching basic literacy and life skills.

They give free tutoring for children and adults.

They have programs like Read and Create. Where they focus removing the barriers school-aged children face to learning, and to support their strengths.

For adults they have The Adult Education program teaches reading, writing, spelling, and math to adults who read at or below a basic skills level.

If you want to volunteer, or learn more about The Horry County Literacy Council, visit horrycountyliteracy.org

