Gov. McMaster suspends indicted Marion County councilman

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee councilman has been suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster after being indicted.

The governor’s office said Friday that Marion County councilman Oscar Foxworth is suspended “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”

The executive order suspending Foxworth states he was indicted on one count of receiving goods or services fraudulently obtained and criminal conspiracy.

WMBF News has reached out to state authorities and officials in Marion County for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

