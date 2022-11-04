Submit a Tip
Florence man arrested after running from deputies, charged with breaking into vehicles

Ryan Myers
Ryan Myers(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man has been arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of breaking into motor vehicles.

Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop early Friday morning on Kershaw Street in East Florence, the driver did not stop and led deputies on a pursuit which ended near Walnut and Jarrott Street where the vehicle struck a building.

The suspect ran away but was caught by the FCSO Canine Tracking Team on Sammy’s Lane near Hinson Street.

Ryan Kendrick Myers, 25, was arrested and charged with three counts of breaking Into motor vehicles and failure to stop for a blue light.

Once in custody, investigators said Myers allegedly had illegally entered three vehicles on Juniper Road where a .45 caliber handgun, a .380 caliber handgun and a wallet with an ID and credit cards were stolen.

Myers is being held at Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are possible.

