FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather, a few showers arrive for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather continues to move in throughout the weekend.

WARM WEEKEND AHEAD

The cloud cover will increase this weekend but overall, rain chances remain slim. We do expect a few quick-moving showers on both Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances will cap at 20%. If you manage to get underneath a shower, they should be in and out within 15 minutes.

Temperatures continue to soar well above average this weekend. We’ll climb into the upper 70s along the Grand Strand both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Areas across inland Horry County and the rest of the Pee Dee will likely approach 80°.

Warm, with a few showers around this weekend (WMBF)

TURNING SOGGY NEXT WEEK

The weather remains mainly dry into Monday before tropical moisture comes streaming into the region. An area of low pressure is expected to develop near the Bahamas early next week. This system will drift towards the Southeast coastline, increasing the winds and rain chances through mid-week.

While uncertainty remains high, we can at least expect an increasing chance of downpours and breezy winds Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Better rain chances arrive mid-week (WMBF)

