Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Suspect(s) in custody after chase, overnight manhunt in Florence County

Big changes are coming to Mesa County's justice system.
Big changes are coming to Mesa County's justice system.(Pexels)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At least one person is in custody following a chase that led to an overnight manhunt in Florence County.

The manhunt ended in an arrest just after 4 a.m., Friday, on Kershaw Street, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan.

The Chief Deputy said the tracking team found the suspect(s) hiding in a wooded area behind a residential area in east Florence.

More information will be released later Friday morning.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded person in North Myrtle Beach had outstanding warrants for domestic violence, unlawful communication
Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report
Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Christopher George Boone
Myrtle Beach man caught, jailed for stealing from Horry County Solid Waste Authority
Stacey Lorraine Fry, 54, was jailed under a $3500 bond.
Woman charged after deputies say she was impaired, naked, sitting in chair in front yard yelling

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Woman continues 'Walking' to End Alzheimer’s after husband passes from dementia
Brooks and Dunn
CCMF announces 3 more headliners for 2023 festival, including Brooks and Dunn
Hundreds will gather at Grand Park in the Market Common to participate in the Alzheimer’s...
‘It only intensifies the cause for me’: Woman continues Walk to End Alzheimer’s after husband passes from dementia
This undated photo provided by Michelle Stevens shows Anita Green, a transgender woman who sued...
US appeals court: Beauty pageant can bar trans contestants