Suspect(s) in custody after chase, overnight manhunt in Florence County
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At least one person is in custody following a chase that led to an overnight manhunt in Florence County.
The manhunt ended in an arrest just after 4 a.m., Friday, on Kershaw Street, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan.
The Chief Deputy said the tracking team found the suspect(s) hiding in a wooded area behind a residential area in east Florence.
More information will be released later Friday morning.
