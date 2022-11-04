Suspect(s) in custody after chase, overnight manhunt in Florence County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At least one person is in custody following a chase that led to an overnight manhunt in Florence County.

The manhunt ended in an arrest just after 4 a.m., Friday, on Kershaw Street, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan.

The Chief Deputy said the tracking team found the suspect(s) hiding in a wooded area behind a residential area in east Florence.

More information will be released later Friday morning.

