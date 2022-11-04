CCMF announces 3 more headliners for 2023 festival, including Brooks and Dunn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced three more headliners for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach.

The four-day musical festival announced country stars Brooks and Dunn, Travis Tritt and Whiskey Myers and will be headlining.

The duo has 20 No. 1 hits stretching back to 1991, two Grammy awards and dozens of American Country Music and Country Music Award honors.

Over the summer the four-day musical festival announced Miranda Lambert as its first female headliner and Morgan Wallen.

CCMF will take place June 8-11, 2023. Tickets are already on sale for next year’s event.

MORE INFORMATION | CCMF Tickets and Information

Since 2015, CCMF has brought some of country’s music biggest names, along with up-and-comers in the industry, to the Grand Strand. It also brings thousands of country music fans to Myrtle Beach.

Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Chase Rice headlined the festival this past June.

