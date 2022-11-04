Candidates tailgate with Coastal Carolina fans, voters

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Whether you were counting down to kick off or counting down to Election Day, candidates across South Carolina were at Coastal Carolina football game, including Governor Henry McMaster.

Gov. McMaster spent the day campaigning in the Pee Dee and along the Grand Strand gaining support from several leaders, including Myrtle Beach Mayor, Brenda Bethune.

Voters say it’s extremely important to have the opportunity to speak with these candidates face-to-face before heading to the polls.

Gov. McMaster isn’t the first candidate to stop at Coastal Carolina University, democratic candidate Joe Cunningham also made the stop in Conway several weeks ago to speak with young voters and supporters.

South Carolina voters have shattered early voting records with the state election commission recording 50,000 early votes cast on Wednesday alone, nearly 4,700 of those were cast in Horry County.

Nearly 400,000 votes overall have been cast through early in-person voting.

Voter Jerry Shae says it allows those who don’t have flexible work schedules to make their vote count.

Early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6:00 p.m after that all in-person votes will be made on Election Day Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.