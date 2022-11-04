Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Part of Hwy. 707 to be closed for ‘extended period of time’ after car hits utility pole

Bay Rd, Hwy 707 area to be closed for ‘extended period of time’ after car hits utility pole
Bay Rd, Hwy 707 area to be closed for ‘extended period of time’ after car hits utility pole(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes in the area of Bay Road and Highway 707 are expected to be closed for an extended period of time after a car hit a utility pole Friday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue said no injuries have been reported in the crash in the Burgess community.

Crews with HCFR were sent to the area at 1:22 p.m. and utility crews are working to repair the damaged pole.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area for the safety of crews on the scene and to avoid delays.

No further information is currently available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded person in North Myrtle Beach had outstanding warrants for domestic violence, unlawful communication
Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report
Christopher George Boone
Myrtle Beach man caught, jailed for stealing from Horry County Solid Waste Authority
Stacey Lorraine Fry, 54, was jailed under a $3500 bond.
Woman charged after deputies say she was impaired, naked, sitting in chair in front yard yelling

Latest News

1 injured, Hwy 501 lanes closed after 2-vehicle crash
1 injured, Hwy 31 lanes closed after 2-vehicle crash
Pedestrian critically injured in Green Sea crash
SCHP: Pedestrian killed in Horry County crash
Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school; SCHP investigating
Hwy 57 closed in Little River after car crashes into utility pole
Car crash into utility pole shuts down lanes on Highway 57 in Little River