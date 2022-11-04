Part of Hwy. 707 to be closed for ‘extended period of time’ after car hits utility pole

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes in the area of Bay Road and Highway 707 are expected to be closed for an extended period of time after a car hit a utility pole Friday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue said no injuries have been reported in the crash in the Burgess community.

Crews with HCFR were sent to the area at 1:22 p.m. and utility crews are working to repair the damaged pole.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area for the safety of crews on the scene and to avoid delays.

No further information is currently available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.