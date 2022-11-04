Atlantic Beach announces special election to fill slain town councilman’s seat

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A special election will be held in Atlantic Beach to fill the seat of a councilman who authorities say was killed by his own son.

Investigators said Matthew Dewitt shot and killed his father and mother, Jim and Gloria Dewitt, last month in their home in Columbia. He’s also accused of killing Natasha Stevens in Conway, who was Jim Dewitt’s cousin.

Jim Dewitt had been on the Atlantic Beach Town Council for about a year but owned homes in both Atlantic Beach and Columbia. Residents in the town also told WMBF News that Jim Dewitt was an asset and was going to be instrumental in bringing new developments to the area.

The special election for his seat will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

The seat’s term will expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

The filing period for the vacant seat will open at noon on Friday, Nov. 11, and close at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The filing fee is $25 and those running for the seat can file at the Atlantic Beach Town Hall located on 30th Avenue South.

Those wanting to vote in the upcoming election must register by Dec. 16, 2022.

This is a nonpartisan election and no party affiliation will be placed on the ballot.

