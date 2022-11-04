Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Atlantic Beach announces special election to fill slain town councilman’s seat

The Atlantic Beach Town Council voted to extend the town’s state of emergency and prohibit...
The Atlantic Beach Town Council voted to extend the town’s state of emergency and prohibit short-term rentals until May 31.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A special election will be held in Atlantic Beach to fill the seat of a councilman who authorities say was killed by his own son.

Investigators said Matthew Dewitt shot and killed his father and mother, Jim and Gloria Dewitt, last month in their home in Columbia. He’s also accused of killing Natasha Stevens in Conway, who was Jim Dewitt’s cousin.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt,...
Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt, his wife Gloria and their relative Natasha Stevens.(SOURCE)

Jim Dewitt had been on the Atlantic Beach Town Council for about a year but owned homes in both Atlantic Beach and Columbia. Residents in the town also told WMBF News that Jim Dewitt was an asset and was going to be instrumental in bringing new developments to the area.

The special election for his seat will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

The seat’s term will expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

The filing period for the vacant seat will open at noon on Friday, Nov. 11, and close at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The filing fee is $25 and those running for the seat can file at the Atlantic Beach Town Hall located on 30th Avenue South.

Those wanting to vote in the upcoming election must register by Dec. 16, 2022.

This is a nonpartisan election and no party affiliation will be placed on the ballot.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded person in North Myrtle Beach had outstanding warrants for domestic violence, unlawful communication
Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Christopher George Boone
Myrtle Beach man caught, jailed for stealing from Horry County Solid Waste Authority
Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report
Stacey Lorraine Fry, 54, was jailed under a $3500 bond.
Woman charged after deputies say she was impaired, naked, sitting in chair in front yard yelling

Latest News

Marion County grand jury indicts 6 in criminal conspiracy case, including county councilman
Candidates across South Carolina were tailgating with fans at Coastal Carolina's football game...
Candidates tailgate with Coastal Carolina fans, voters
.
VIDEO: Candidates tailgate with Coastal Carolina fans, voters
Early voting in South Carolina is underway and continues to break records.
South Carolina continues to break early voting records