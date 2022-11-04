Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

15-year-old injured in Maxton shooting incident, deputies say

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was injured during a shooting in Maxton, N.C. Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Brooklyn Drive in Maxton.

The teen victim was airlifted to a medical facility, their injuries are unknown at this time.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report
Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach (Source: WMBF News)
Wild Water & Wheels to close, owner confirms
Barricaded person in North Myrtle Beach had outstanding warrants for domestic violence, unlawful communication
Christopher George Boone
Myrtle Beach man caught, jailed for stealing from Horry County Solid Waste Authority

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Florence County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
VIDEO: Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school; SCHP investigating
.
VIDEO: Broadway at the Beach annual tree-lighting kicks off Saturday
.
VIDEO: Andrew Dockery weather outlook Nov. 3
.
VIDEO: Coroner identifies Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school