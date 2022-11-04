15-year-old injured in Maxton shooting incident, deputies say

MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was injured during a shooting in Maxton, N.C. Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Brooklyn Drive in Maxton.

The teen victim was airlifted to a medical facility, their injuries are unknown at this time.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

