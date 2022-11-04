1 injured, Hwy 31 lanes closed after 2-vehicle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The southbound lanes of Highway 31 are closed and one person is being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash near Mile Marker 18 and Highway 501 happened just before 12:30 p.m. One of the vehicles overturned.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area for the safety of crews on the scene and to avoid delays.

No further information is currently available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

