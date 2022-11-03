Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

A total lunar eclipse is expected to occur next week

NASA says the last total lunar eclipse will occur early November.
NASA says the last total lunar eclipse will occur early November.(Stephen Rahn)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Stargazers have the last chance in the next three years to catch a total lunar eclipse next week.

According to NASA, the total eclipse will take place on Nov. 8 of this year. The next total eclipse won’t happen until March 14, 2025. Partial and penumbral lunar eclipses will occur during that time, however.

The space agency said lunar eclipses take place when the sun, the earth, and the moon align so the moon passes into the earth’s shadow.

When the whole moon falls within the darkest part of the planet’s umbra, or shadow, the result is a total eclipse. While in the umbra, the moon will take on a reddish hue, which is where the term “Blood Moon” comes from.

No special equipment is needed to observe the eclipse, but NASA said binoculars or a telescope may enhance the view and the red color. NASA said the best viewing conditions would be made with a dark environment away from bright lights.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report
Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Lisa will make landfall in Belize Wednesday evening.
FIRST ALERT: Simultaneous November hurricanes
Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach (Source: WMBF News)
Wild Water & Wheels to close, owner confirms
Stalvey's Bait and Tackle owner offering $500 to anyone who can help him find his stolen...
Surveillance video catches equipment theft from Conway store; owner offers reward

Latest News

.
VIDEO: All 9 Horry County Schools come together for Marching Band Extravaganza
.
VIDEO: Daylight saving time ends this weekend, but where did this idea come from?
.
VIDEO: Paraglider makes emergency landing to save woman trapped in canal
.
VIDEO: HCACC Animal Investigation update
.
VIDEO: Florence reinstates gymnastics program