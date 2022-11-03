Suspects accused of break-ins, shooting at Robeson County deputies arrested

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspects in a series of break-ins early Monday morning in Robeson County are now in custody.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Wednesday.

According to authorities, a deputy’s vehicle was shot into during a car chase after deputies responded to alarm calls at multiple stores in the southern part of the county.

Deputies were dispatched to the first alarm around 1:39 a.m., followed by alarms at four other locations. Around 3:20 a.m., deputies spotted a vehicle in the area of Highway 41 South and Old Stage Road matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle. Deputies then attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and multiple shots were fired at two deputies during the pursuit.

The bullets struck two vehicles during the chase in a residential area on Highway 41 South and the pursuit continued onto Interstate 74.

Drayton Charles Bauer, 20 and Brandon Hatler, 23 of Fayetteville, N.C. were arrested and charged with the following:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm,

Eight counts of felony conspiracy,

Two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle,

Three counts of safecracking,

Five counts of breaking and entering and attempted breaking and entering

Four counts of larceny after breaking and entering

And injury to personal property

Bauer is also charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle.

“It is only by the grace of God that our deputies weren’t killed after these suspects fired multiple rifle and semi-automatic rounds at them while being pursued,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “I applaud the great efforts of our deputies, detectives, local, state and federal agencies working in collaboration with each other to bring this case together. The case is now in the hands of the judicial system and we hope Justice will prevail.”

Deputies said while traveling on the interstate, the suspect’s vehicle was being driven recklessly as it swerved between other cars on the interstate. Authorities eventually stopped pursuing the suspect’s vehicle due to the erratic driving and shooting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Fairmont Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

Bauer and Hatler are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with a $2,000,000.00 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

