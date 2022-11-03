Submit a Tip
South Carolina continues to break early voting records

Early voting in South Carolina is underway and continues to break records.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina continues to break early voting records in the lead-up to the general election.

The South Carolina State Election Commission said Wednesday, Nov. 2 saw 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers, breaking records. In total 383,000 people have voted early. An additional 48,000 absentee ballots have been returned out of the 63,000 issued.

Early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 5. The return deadline for absentee ballots is 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.

More information about early voting and absentee ballots can be found on the website linked here.

Next Tuesday polling places will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

