Sheriff’s office identifies husband, wife found dead in Marlboro County home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office revealed it’s investigating the deaths of a husband and wife as a murder-suicide.

Deputies received a 911 call last week from a home on Step Road in the Wallace area, where the caller stated he had shot and killed a person and that he was going to take his own life before hanging up.

Authorities responded to the home where they found a man and woman dead.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people as 69-year-old David Pryer and 54-year-old Janice Pryer.

They confirmed the two are husband and wife.

The case is being investigated by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

