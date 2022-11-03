Sheriff’s office identifies husband, wife found dead in Marlboro County home
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office revealed it’s investigating the deaths of a husband and wife as a murder-suicide.
Deputies received a 911 call last week from a home on Step Road in the Wallace area, where the caller stated he had shot and killed a person and that he was going to take his own life before hanging up.
Authorities responded to the home where they found a man and woman dead.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people as 69-year-old David Pryer and 54-year-old Janice Pryer.
They confirmed the two are husband and wife.
The case is being investigated by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.