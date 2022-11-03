Submit a Tip
Netflix launches ‘basic with ads’

FILE PHOTO - Netflix is rolling out the "basic with ads" subscription plan for $6.99 per month in the U.S.(Netflix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) – Netflix is entering a new era - one with commercial breaks.

The streaming service is rolling out the “basic with ads” subscription plan Thursday.

This tier costs $6.99 per month in the U.S.

It features much of what is available on the Netflix basic plan but has about five minutes of ads an hour.

The spots will be about 30 seconds long each and will air before and during programs.

This is the first time commercials will air in the company’s 25-year history.

Netflix subscriptions are down this year, and its stock has plummeted.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

