Myrtle Beach man caught, jailed for stealing from Horry County Solid Waste Authority

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is in custody after being caught with $40,000 worth of property stolen from the Horry County government.

The Horry County Police Department said 34-year-old Christopher George Boone was captured on surveillance video just after midnight on Aug. 8, breaking into the Horry County Solid Waste Authority in Conway.

According to the report, Boone removed catalytic converters off eight company vehicles, broke the lock off of and stole items from a work truck and forced his way into a storage facility to steal a camo ATV, $1,000 in weedwhackers and one edger.

Boone is charged with the use of a license plate on a vehicle other than the vehicle for which the plate was issued, vehicles required to be registered and licensed, driving under a suspended license, grand larceny $10,000 or more, burglary - 3rd degree, and obtaining nonferrous metals unlawfully.

He is held in the J. Rueben Long Detention Center on a $24,310 bond.

