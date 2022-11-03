Submit a Tip
Mayhem in Myrtle 6 is set to take place this weekend in the Grand Strand

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - “Mayhem in Myrtle 6,” a stacked night of world-class professional and amateur boxing in Myrtle Beach.

In the night’s 10-round main event, undefeated Kenmon Evans (8-0-1, 2 KOs) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, will take on Augusta, Georgia’s Aaron “Ghozt Mas” Casper (7-4-2, 5 KOs) for the NABA Light Heavyweight Championship.

In the co-main event, promising undefeated heavyweight Norman Neely (13-0, 8 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey, will have his second fight in two months and fourth this year, when he takes on experienced southpaw veteran Jason “Iron Man” Bergman (27-20-2, 18 KOs) of Birmingham, Alabama, in a six-round brawl.

Undefeated hometown hero Josh Baker (1-0, 1 KO) of Myrtle Beach will look to stay perfect against 1-1, 1 KO Floridian Zachary Albornoz.

Five amateur bouts are scheduled to start the festivities, featuring Olympic hopeful Summer Griffiths, as well as fan favorites Jonathan “Hater Maker” Ashton and three other amateurs from Myrtle Beach’s Beast Boxing Gym.

Mayhem in Myrtle 6,” proudly sponsored by Thee Dollhouse, J Peters Grill & Bar, MindZero, United Rentals, Citadel Contractors, Fiesta Mexicana and Beast Boxing,

Tickets for are available at Eventbrite.com.

