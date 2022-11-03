Man accused of stealing more than two dozen golf carts across Upstate

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man has been linked to the thefts of more than two dozen golf carts according to investigators.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said Alonzo Craig Hawes Jr. was arrested after a search warrant was executed in October on Old Greenwood Highway.

Three stolen golf carts were recovered but deputies said they have since linked Hawes to 18 golf cart thefts in Greenwood County and 8 in Abbeville County.

Hawes is charged with possession of stolen goods.

