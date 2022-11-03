Submit a Tip
Police activity reported in North Myrtle Beach, residents asked to avoid area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents are asked to avoid part of North Myrtle Beach due to police activity in the area.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers are in the area of Pointe Marsh Lane, located off Sea Mountain Highway.

A spokesperson for the city told WMBF News that police were attempting to serve a warrant but the suspect did not come out of their home.

