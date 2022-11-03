Lake City breaks ground on new affordable homes

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Wednesday, Lake City officials broke ground on the first of many affordable housing sites to be constructed on city-owned land.

“A lot of people were thinking that this is low-income, it’s not low-income,” said William A. Hall, city administrator.

The difference between low-income housing and affordable housing is with low-income, there are certain restrictions that apply for individuals interested. With affordable housing, you can get your own mortgage lender for an amount you qualify for, and take it to the city.

“I’m thinking that anything at $95,000 or even $90,000 is affordable because as principle that’s about $246 a month on a 30-year mortgage,” said Hall.

Taxes and interest would also apply.

The city has been on a mission to revitalize its neighborhoods. On Aug. 9, the council passed a resolution clearing the way for the affordable homes to proceed.

It will build five, three-bedroom homes on city-owned properties. The project has a price tag of just under $400,000 which is being covered with American Recovery Act funding. Wade Development Group is behind the build.

“We are getting a little bit larger, we have an influx of individuals and more citizens within the city limits and also we’re getting to be a little more proactive,” said Joseph “Jody” Cooper, deputy city administrator.

The city is also in the process of demolishing homes and structures which are deemed inhabitable.

“We have a grant and we have the matching funds to go with that grant and we have 36 addresses. By this time the owners are deceased, or they’re in a nursing home and the family owns the home and it may be unlivable,” said Hall.

The city is covering the cost of those demolitions free of charge.

The five new homes are being built at 421-423 Carver Street, and 380, 582-588 Moore Street. Construction is scheduled to start on Nov. 7, with full completion in about six months.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.