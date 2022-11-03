Animals seized during string of investigations in Horry County find new homes, HCACC still at capacity

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Three separate investigations that flooded shelters with nearly 200 animals, are now officially closed.

The Horry County Animal Care Center saw those three investigations all within the month of August.

The first case was on Aug. 4, when nearly 71 animals were brought to the shelter.

As of now, Jonathan Crosby was issued six tickets, of which five were for care and treatment violations, and one was for operating without a business license.

The second seizure of animals occurred on Aug. 8.

During that case, nearly 55 dogs from beagles to hounds were taken in.

Herbert Dozier was issued 47 citations for care and treatment violations.

The remaining investigation began on Aug. 19, when 46 dogs of all stages were brought to the center.

William Holt was issued 2 citations for care and treatment violations.

After those investigations concluded, some shared how they were glad to help provide better forever homes for the animals.

“It helps me feel better to give them a better home and so they can be in roam,” said Misty Sisk, a Horry County Resident.

Sisk has a big heart when it comes to her animals. She currently has 5 chickens, 1 dog, 2 cats, a tortoise and a duck named Handsome.

Sisk has seen the capacity overflow at HCACC and said she is ready to take that burden off of the animal care center with one more animal.

“Loosen up the weight here for these guys and get to empty up the shelter some,” she said. " I love animals, I love animals I told my husband before I came here I said I will take every one of them.”

As of now, all animals involved in the investigations have been adopted.

However, the shelter still has 60 adoptable dogs, 20 cats, and several ducks and chickens that remain.

The HCACC supervisor Brittany Martin said although the center remains at capacity, she’s glad that adoptions have helped.

“It feels good to know that we took them from a situation and hopefully made their lives better to be able to be adopted, rehabilitated to get a better life,” she said.

Martin added that the center is currently not accepting new animals at this time.

As cold weather approaches the Grand Strand, the HCACC is in need of donations such as blankets, bleach, and dawn dish detergent.

The HCACC looks forward to hosting several adoption events in November and December.

