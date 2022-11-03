Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Turning warmer and more humid

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Milder and more humid weather will return to the area for the weekend before wet and potentially wind weather arrives next week.

TONIGHT

Tonight will see mostly clear skies and mild temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. A few areas of patchy fog may develop by sunrise.

INTO THE WEEKEND

Another warm up arrives by Friday and into the weekend as temperatures once again return to the upper 70s near 80 along with an increase in humidity. A southerly wind will help to increase the humidity and also bring a slight chance of a stray shower or two at times for those weekend plans. There is a 20% chance of an isolated shower on Friday and that 20% risk extends into the weekend. Any shower will remain light and isolated.

Warm and humid.
Warm and humid.(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

A complicated forecast starts to evolve for next week as a large and disorganized area of low pressure develops in the Atlantic and moves toward the southeastern US coast. This area of low pressure will likely push moisture into the region resulting in periods of rain at times.

Low pressure brings gusty winds and rain chances next week.
Low pressure brings gusty winds and rain chances next week.(WMBF)

In addition, the low pressure off shore combined with high pressure to our north will likely result in gusty onshore winds at times.

These gusty onshore winds combined with astronomically high tides from the full moon could lead to coastal flooding.

Low pressure may bring gusty winds and rough surf next week.
Low pressure may bring gusty winds and rough surf next week.(WMBF)

