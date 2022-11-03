FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Thursday on tap, warmer weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bright skies and mostly sunny conditions will continue as we head toward the end of the week. Enjoy the break from the cloud cover and rain chances.

TODAY

After morning temperatures in the low-mid 50s, highs will climb into the low-mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will be around for the afternoon but it will be pleasant for outdoor plans.

Beautiful weather is ahead for today. (WMBF)

For those headed to Conway tonight for the big Coastal Carolina football game, you’re in for a treat. If you’re sensitive to the cooler temperatures, a light jacket or long sleeve shirt may be needed for the end of the game.

What a beautiful evening for the game tonight. (WMBF)

INTO THE WEEKEND

Another warm up arrives by Friday and into the weekend as temperatures once again return to the upper 70s near 80 along with an increase in humidity. A southerly wind will help to increase the humidity and also bring a slight chance of a stray shower or two at times for those weekend plans. There is a 20% chance of an isolated shower for the beaches Friday but most rain chances will hold off until the weekend.

The weekend features partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower chance. (WMBF)

We added a 20% chance of rain for both Saturday and Sunday, but don’t expect much from this. Better rain chances are likely to develop by early next week as moisture streams in from the Atlantic.

NEXT WEEK

While we’re still a week away, confidence is increasing for some much-needed rainfall as a large area of disorganized showers and storms looks likely by the middle of next week. That increase in rain chances and cloud cover could bring our temperatures down. A long way to go but data continues to suggest some beneficial rain.

Rain ramps up with an unsettled weather pattern next week. (WMBF)

