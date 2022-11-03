Submit a Tip
FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey

FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's...
FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's headquarters on June 14, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The FBI says it has received credible information about a threat to synagogues in New Jersey.

The FBI’s Newark office released a statement Thursday afternoon that characterizes it as a broad threat.

The statement urged synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”

An official who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the threat tells The Associated Press it was posted online and didn’t target a specific synagogue.

In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said police would be posted at the city’s seven synagogues and foot patrols would be added in the broader Jewish community.

In 2019, two assailants motivated by anti-Jewish hate killed three people in a kosher market in Jersey City, along with a police officer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

