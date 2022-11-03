Submit a Tip
Deputies make arrest in connection to Robeson County death investigation

Jordan Floyd
Jordan Floyd(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested a suspect after investigating the death of a St. Pauls man early Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.

Jordan Floyd, 25, of Lumberton is being charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Floyd was found in a wooded area behind Hobby Lobby in Lumberton by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting appears to be related to other weapon violations that happened in the St. Pauls area that same night.

Investigators also recovered two weapons during Floyd’s arrest.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations assisted with the investigation.

Floyd is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

