Coroner identifies Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County coroner released the name of the high school student who was hit and killed while walking to school on Wednesday morning.

Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 15-year-old Ja’Quan Cortez.

Florence School District Three confirmed that Cortez was a student at Lake City High School.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 378 at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Master Trooper Brian Lee, a 2006 Chevy truck heading east on 378 hit Cortez who was walking along the highway.

SCHP is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.