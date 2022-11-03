Submit a Tip
Police searching for persons of interest after equipment stolen from Conway store

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Conway are asking for the public’s help to locate two people connected to a grand larceny case.

The Conway Police Department said the incident happened on Oct. 28 at Stavely’s Bait and Tackle on 4th Avenue.

Officials released photos of two people believed to be connected along with the vehicle they were seen in.

CONWAY POLICE ASK FOR ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING AND LOCATING PERSONS OF INTEREST On October 28, 2022 Officers with the...

Posted by Conway Police Department, South Carolina on Thursday, November 3, 2022

WMBF News spoke to the owner of the store earlier this week, who said he unhooked a trailer and a four-wheeler beside the business before heading to dinner. He came back to find both missing.

He is also offering a reward for anyone who can help locate the missing equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

