CCU vs. App State: What you need to know for the game

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF/CCU Athletics) – The rivalry match-up between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Appalachian State Mountaineers on the Teal Turf will be in the national spotlight on Thursday night.

The 7-1 Chanticleers will host the 5-3 Mountaineers at a sold-out Brooks Stadium, with kickoff being at 7:30 p.m. If you weren’t able to get a ticket, you can watch the big game on ESPN.

If you’re heading to the pivotal game, here is what you need to know before you go:

WEAR YOUR BLACK

Fans are encouraged to show up early, be loud, be proud, be respectful, and wear BLACK for a “Black Out” on Thursday versus the Mountaineers.

RESERVED PARKING

Reserved Gameday Parking is SOLD OUT. If you DO NOT have a paid parking pass, fans can use the complimentary parking lots located at the GG Lot, which is located off HWY 501, or the HGTC parking lots.

CLICK HERE for the parking map

GAMEDAY ROAD CLOSURES

Beginning five hours prior to kickoff, access to University Boulevard from Chanticleer Drive West (east or westbound) to S.C. 544 will be closed. Tom Trout Dr. from Chanticleer Dr. West to Independence Dr. will be closed.

Chanticleer Drive West and East will remain open to all traffic.

To access the campus and all parking lots on the main campus, utilize University Boulevard from U.S. 501 -or -utilize Founders Drive from S.C. 544.

To exit campus, utilize University Boulevard and travel to U.S. 501 -or- utilize Founders Drive.

SHUTTLES

Fans utilizing the University provided shuttles will be transported directly to Brooks Stadium and will utilize a new drop-off/ pick-up location adjacent to Gate 4 and the south ticket book.

Fans will be dropped off in a position to access any of the stadium gates to enter Brooks Stadium regardless of their seating location.

Teal Route Shuttle Stops

Brooks Stadium

Student Union

HGTC Service to the parking lots located on the East side of Main Campus and HGTC.

Bronze Route Shuttle Stops

Brooks Stadium

YY Parking Lot (Select Parking) - Serves the YY parking lot on Hwy 544 Service to the parking lot located south of Brooks Stadium off of Hwy. 544.

ADA Route Shuttle Stops

Brooks Stadium

Lot S (ADA-specific parking lot)

ALL shuttles are ADA accessible and can accommodate all passenger needs.

TICKETING

The ticket box office opens four (4) hours prior to kickoff at the North ticket booth of Brooks Stadium.

Digital ticketing is encouraged this year for safe and easy entry into the stadium. Print-at-home tickets are also encouraged.

STADIUM SAFETY MEASURES

Clear Bag policy will be enforced as normal. CLICK HERE for more on the clear bag policy.

No stadium re-entry (pass-outs) is permitted.

All restrooms will be open.

Stadium security has the right to inspect any item at any time for the purpose of spectator safety. Prohibited items must be returned to cars or disposed of before entering the stadium.

Prohibited items include:

Alcoholic beverages

Umbrellas

Purses larger than a clutch bag (4.5″ x 6.5″), briefcases, backpacks, and cinch bags of any kind, fanny packs, luggage of any kind, computer bags/cases, camera bags/cases, binocular bags/cases or any bag larger than the permissible size (12″ x 6″ x 12″)

Coolers, thermoses, cups, bottles, cans, and/or flasks

Food of any kind

Video cameras, tripods, recording devices, detachable camera lenses over 6″, and selfie sticks

Weapons/concealed weapons

Containers of any kind

Aerosol and spray cans

Mace/pepper spray

Animals (except service animals)

Laser lights, strobe lights, and pointers

Irritants such as artificial noisemakers

Fireworks/explosives

Inflatables (beach balls, etc.)

Flags and flagpoles, or any unauthorized banners or posters

Strollers

Illegal drugs

Drones

CLICK HERE for more information on concessions and fan fests happening before the game!

CHANTS UP!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.