Broadway at the Beach annual tree-lighting kicks off Nov. 12

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mark your calendars because the holiday season is arriving in the Grand Strand.

Broadway at the Beach hosts its annual tree-lighting celebration next weekend.

The free event is Saturday, November 12 at 6 p.m.

It will feature a variety of holiday-themed live performances and a fireworks extravaganza over lake broadway.

A surprise visitor from the North Pole will even help light the tree.

There will also be synchronized music and a light show every 30 minutes from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

The City of Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland returns for the second year, opening Nov. 17 and wrapping up just before Christmas on Dec. 23. This year’s event will include a walk-through light show, a family fun zone and a variety of vendors and entertainment.

