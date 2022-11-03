Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Benzene found in more dry shampoo products, report says

Some dry shampoo products were recalled last month. Now an independent report says more...
Some dry shampoo products were recalled last month. Now an independent report says more products may be affected.(Unilever U.S. via FDA)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An independent lab has found troubling levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene in more types of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure.

The report comes after certain aerosol dry shampoos, including some Dove, Nexxus, Suave, Tigi and Tresemme products, were voluntarily recalled last month due to the potential presence of benzene.

The report lists other aerosol dry shampoos, including Not Your Mother’s, Paul Mitchell, Sun Bum, Batiste, dp Hue, OGX, San de Janeira, Redken, Sebastian, Klorane, IGK, CHI, Garnier Fructis, Pureology, Amika, Hask, Drybar, Biolage, Eva NYC, Kristin Ess, Bumble and Bumble, Cake, L’Oreal and Kerastase.

On Monday, Valisure sent a citizen petition to the Food and Drug Administration saying 70% of samples from 34 different brands of dry shampoo showed quantifiable levels of benzene.

The petition urges the FDA to “expeditiously request recalls” on the affected batches of products containing benzene and better define limits for benzene contamination in other products.

The FDA normally takes 180 days to respond to a citizen petition.

The World Health Organization and the International Agency for Research on Cancer have classified benzene as a Group 1 compound, defining it as “carcinogenic to humans.” The FDA currently lists it as a “Class 1 solvent.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report
Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach (Source: WMBF News)
Wild Water & Wheels to close, owner confirms
Lisa will make landfall in Belize Wednesday evening.
FIRST ALERT: Simultaneous November hurricanes
Stalvey's Bait and Tackle owner offering $500 to anyone who can help him find his stolen...
Surveillance video catches equipment theft from Conway store; owner offers reward

Latest News

VIDEO: Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school; SCHP investigating
.
VIDEO: Broadway at the Beach annual tree-lighting kicks off Saturday
.
VIDEO: Andrew Dockery weather outlook Nov. 3
.
VIDEO: Florence County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
.
VIDEO: Retired Darlington County sheriff honored as inductee in S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame