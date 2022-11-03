Submit a Tip
17-year-old charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is facing charges after a fight at a Grand Strand high school this week.

The Georgetown Police Department said the incident happened during lunch on Wednesday at Georgetown High School. The 17-year-old, who was not identified, is being charged with simple assault and battery.

The case is being referred to family court, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

It’s the third time a teenager has been charged at a school in Georgetown County this week. The other two incidents were the result of threats against a pair of middle schools, according to authorities.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

