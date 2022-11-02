The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Myrtle Beach is back this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Myrtle Beach is this Saturday at Grand Park at the Market Common.

Registration is at 10AM with the opening Ceremony 10:45 AM.

All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Each registered participant will receive a Promise Garden flower. You’ll choose the color that best represents your connection to the disease.

Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia

Purple is for those who have lost a someone to the disease.

Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.

Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

