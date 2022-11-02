The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Myrtle Beach is back this weekend
Published: Nov. 2, 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Myrtle Beach is this Saturday at Grand Park at the Market Common.
Registration is at 10AM with the opening Ceremony 10:45 AM.
All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Each registered participant will receive a Promise Garden flower. You’ll choose the color that best represents your connection to the disease.
- Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia
- Purple is for those who have lost a someone to the disease.
- Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.
- Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
