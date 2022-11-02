Submit a Tip
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Myrtle Beach is back this weekend

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Myrtle Beach is this Saturday at Grand Park at the Market Common.

Registration is at 10AM with the opening Ceremony 10:45 AM.

All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Each registered participant will receive a Promise Garden flower. You’ll choose the color that best represents your connection to the disease.

  • Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia
  • Purple is for those who have lost a someone to the disease.
  • Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.
  • Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

