Suspects accused of break-ins, shooting at Robeson County deputies arrested

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspects in a series of break-ins early Monday morning in Robeson County are now in custody.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Wednesday. The suspects were not immediately identified, but more information is expected later.

According to authorities, a deputy’s vehicle was shot into during a car chase after deputies responded to alarm calls at multiple stores in the southern part of the county.

Deputies were dispatched to the first alarm around 1:39 a.m., followed by alarms at four other locations. Around 3:20 a.m., deputies spotted a vehicle in the area of Highway 41 South and Old Stage Road matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle. Deputies then attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and multiple shots were fired at two deputies during the pursuit.

The bullets struck two vehicles during the chase in a residential area on Highway 41 South and the pursuit continued onto Interstate 74.

Deputies said while traveling on the interstate, the suspect’s vehicle was being driven recklessly as it swerved between other cars on the interstate. Authorities eventually stopped pursuing the suspect’s vehicle due to the erratic driving and shooting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Fairmont Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

