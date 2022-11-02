Submit a Tip
Surfside Beach residents voice concerns for Wild Water & Wheels rezoning

Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents of Surfside Beach showed up to the town’s Planning Commission meeting Tuesday to voice their concerns about a rezoning plan that would take away a source of entertainment for the community and replace it with more housing.

At the beginning of October, Marrob LLC filed a rezoning application for Wild Water & Wheels to turn the waterpark into a multifamily housing and commercial-use building.

During Tuesday’s meeting residents had the opportunity to voice comments and concerns regarding the rezoning and many questioned where their families would go for a source of entertainment.

A representative for the project said they could review plans for a smaller recreation establishment for the community but there would be no guarantee.

Other concerns that arose included stormwater and flooding issues, traffic safety increases, and parking availability with increased residents in the area.

One mom who brought her child to the meeting to speak voiced concerns for the future of surfside and the safety of kids playing outdoors with increased traffic.

A committee member also voiced concerns for the fiance of the project, citing the increase in taxes for current residents.

At this time, no action has been taken to approve the rezoning to be sent to the town council.

A public hearing will be held at the next planning commission meeting on Dec. 6

