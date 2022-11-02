Retired Darlington County sheriff honored as inductee in S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officers from across South Carolina were honored Wednesday as inductees into the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.

The ceremony recognized eight officers for their meritorious service and outstanding contribution to law enforcement in South Carolina. The list of inductees included Darlington County’s own retired Sheriff W. Glenn Campell.

Sheriff Campbell, a native of the Pee Dee region, served as Darlington County Sheriff for 24 years, was elected in 1985 and retired in 2008. He was the longest-serving Sheriff in Darlington County’s history, dating back to 1874.

During his time as sheriff, he replenished patrol vehicles and implemented programs to purchase equipment for deputies. Prior to his administration, deputies were required to purchase the necessary equipment, including service weapons, on their own.

In 2017, the Darlington County Detention Center was renamed W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in his honor.

South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police President Terry Gainey said many describe Campbell as humble and compassionate.

“Sheriff Campbell never took credit for anything that his agency did,” said Gainey. “He always gave credit to his deputies and the staff that work there for any progress that was made.”

To be considered as an inductee, nominees must have a proven record of excellence and can’t currently be employed by a law enforcement agency or have been employed in the past five years.

“Today, we rightly honor this group of law enforcement professionals who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to duty and service throughout their commendable careers,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV. “Their legacy will be preserved and permanently displayed in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame to ensure they are recognized for their diligence, commitment, and service to the state of South Carolina.”

Since its inauguration in 2017, the S.C. Hall of Fame has inducted 42 law enforcement officers for their excellence in service.

