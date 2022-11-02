Proposed changes to Horry County flood prevention ordinance fail after tie vote during council meeting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A failed vote at the Horry County Council meeting Tuesday night means a proposed change to a flood prevention ordinance will not move forward.

In a 6-6 vote, the proposed change to the flood prevention levels failed to move forward.

Ordinance 132-2022, as stated in the Horry County Council agenda, states that the Flood Prevention Law currently requires three feet of space between the lowest floor of a house and the flood level.

This proposed change would have lowered the elevation level to two feet instead of three feet.

Although the vote failed, the County Attorney, Arrigo Carotti, explained the flood ordinance can be reconsidered before the reading of the minutes at the next regular meeting of the county council in two weeks.

This reconsideration could only take place if one of the six council members who voted against it during Tuesday’s meeting.

The next regular City Council meeting will take place Nov. 15.

