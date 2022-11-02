Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Proposed changes to Horry County flood prevention ordinance fail after tie vote during council meeting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A failed vote at the Horry County Council meeting Tuesday night means a proposed change to a flood prevention ordinance will not move forward.

In a 6-6 vote, the proposed change to the flood prevention levels failed to move forward.

Ordinance 132-2022, as stated in the Horry County Council agenda, states that the Flood Prevention Law currently requires three feet of space between the lowest floor of a house and the flood level.

This proposed change would have lowered the elevation level to two feet instead of three feet.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Some homeowners worried about proposed changes to Horry County’s flood prevention ordinance

Although the vote failed, the County Attorney, Arrigo Carotti, explained the flood ordinance can be reconsidered before the reading of the minutes at the next regular meeting of the county council in two weeks.

This reconsideration could only take place if one of the six council members who voted against it during Tuesday’s meeting.

The next regular City Council meeting will take place Nov. 15.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Hwy 57 closed in Little River after car crashes into utility pole
Car crash into utility pole shuts down lanes on Highway 57 in Little River
Authorities say a 15-year-old was shot and killed on Sunday night along Security Drive in...
SLED called in to help investigate 15-year-old’s shooting death in Hartsville
Eric Chandler
Suspect posed as maintenance worker at Myrtle Beach motel during robbery, warrant states
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for break-ins, shooting at deputies in Robeson County
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for break-ins, shooting at deputies in Robeson County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Owner offers reward after surveillance video catches equipment theft from Conway store
Dennis Price Jr. was arrested and charged with attempted robbery of a bank in Fairmont.
Paycheck stub helps authorities capture suspect in attempted Fairmont bank robbery
Georgetown County deputies discover multiple dead, distressed cows in pasture; warrants obtained
Several months after a destructive fire, Neal and Pam's learned it has finally received a...
‘A joyous day’: Beloved Surfside Beach restaurant receives building permit after destructive fire