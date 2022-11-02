Lake City High School student fatally struck walking to school, SCHP investigating

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pedestrian has been killed after a crash in Florence County early Wednesday morning.

The Florence School District 3 Director of Communications confirmed the pedestrian was a Lake City High School student, struck by a vehicle and killed while walking to school Wednesday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 378 at 6 a.m.

According to Master Trooper Brian Lee, a 2006 Chevy truck traveling east on 378 struck the student who was walking east on 378.

No further information is currently available.

SCHP is investigating.

