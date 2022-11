HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An overnight fire in Socastee is under investigation, Horry County Fire Rescue says.

HCFR said the shed fire happened in the Socastee area on Sonland Drive near Mill Pond Road.

Crews confirmed no one was hurt and are investigating what sparked the fire.

