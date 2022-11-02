Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

NCHP: 18-year-old killed in Robeson County crash after failing to stop at stop sign

Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Residents displaced after Quincy crash(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Troopers said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in the Pembroke area on Tuesday night.

First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of University and St. Anna roads, near the University of North Carolina Pembroke.

He said one car failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and collided with a second vehicle.

The driver of the car that failed to stop, 18-year-old Jesus Hernandez of St. Pauls, died in the crash.

There were four people in the second car and all four were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Left to right: special education teacher at Ocean Bay Elementary School Grace McColgan;...
Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report
Tracking Lisa and Martin
FIRST ALERT: Lisa & Martin are now hurricanes
Eric Chandler
Suspect posed as maintenance worker at Myrtle Beach motel during robbery, warrant states
Several months after a destructive fire, Neal and Pam's learned it has finally received a...
‘A joyous day’: Beloved Surfside Beach restaurant receives building permit after destructive fire

Latest News

.
VIDEO: All 9 Horry County Schools come together for Marching Band Extravaganza
.
VIDEO: Paraglider makes emergency landing to save woman trapped in canal
.
VIDEO: Andrew Dockery Nov. 2 weather outlook
13-year-old charged with making threats to Georgetown County middle school, deputies say