NCHP: 18-year-old killed in Robeson County crash after failing to stop at stop sign

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Troopers said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in the Pembroke area on Tuesday night.

First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of University and St. Anna roads, near the University of North Carolina Pembroke.

He said one car failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and collided with a second vehicle.

The driver of the car that failed to stop, 18-year-old Jesus Hernandez of St. Pauls, died in the crash.

There were four people in the second car and all four were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

