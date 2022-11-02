Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

It’s time for the 41st Annual American Heart Association Beach Ride

By TJ Ross
Nov. 2, 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -T

he 41st Annual AHA Beach Ride is November 2nd-6th at the Lakewood Camping Resort!

Last year, they raised over $500,0000, setting a new Beach Ride record!

This year, they’re ready to kick up our hooves in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Together they’re making a difference in the lives of so many!

