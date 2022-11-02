Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving Day

Hy-Vee is planning on closing all its stores on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in its...
Hy-Vee is planning on closing all its stores on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in its history.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Hy-Vee announced on Tuesday that it will close all of its retail stores on Thanksgiving Day.

KCRG reports the Thanksgiving closure will be a first for the company in its 92-year history.

“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced, and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” said Hy-Vee President Jeremy Gosch.

Hy-Vee operates more than 280 retail stores in eight Midwestern states, including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations,” Gosch said.

Company representatives said customers would still be able to pay at the pump for fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving Day.

And those who purchase holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a pick-up time before the holiday or curbside from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Hwy 57 closed in Little River after car crashes into utility pole
Car crash into utility pole shuts down lanes on Highway 57 in Little River
Authorities say a 15-year-old was shot and killed on Sunday night along Security Drive in...
SLED called in to help investigate 15-year-old’s shooting death in Hartsville
Eric Chandler
Suspect posed as maintenance worker at Myrtle Beach motel during robbery, warrant states
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for break-ins, shooting at deputies in Robeson County
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for break-ins, shooting at deputies in Robeson County

Latest News

The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia...
Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
76th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach
A development for 300 Grand Dunes apartment cottages move forward
.
VIDEO: A development for 300 Grand Dunes apartment cottages move forward
.
VIDEO: Driver shot after driving through Halloween block party
.
VIDEO: Owner offers reward after surveillance video catches equipment theft from Conway store